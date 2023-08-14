Obituary: Roy Devine Byrd, 89, Chaplin

Roy Devine Byrd, 89, of Chaplin, died at 2:35 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Crestview Healthcare and Rehab Center in Shelbyville. He was born in Nelson County June 4, 1934, to the late Roy L. and Daisy Lee Chesser Byrd. He was a member of the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy and a retired employee of Armour Food Company.

ROY DEVINE BYRD

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Lucille Lewis (Dec. 1, 2005), Beulah Hellard (Nov. 1, 2006), Necy Beavers (July 4, 2011) and Audrey Chesser (Dec. 4, 2015); and one brother, Danny Dale Byrd (Nov. 29, 2000).

Survivors include his wife, Juanita Chesser Byrd; one daughter, Shannon Hardin (Anthony) of Chaplin; two sons, William Byrd (Melissa) and Glenn D. Byrd (Theresa), both of Chaplin; two sisters, Betty Crowe of Louisville and Faye Hardin (James) of Mackville; three brothers, Harold Byrd (Linda) of Lawrenceburg, Gerald Byrd of Chaplin and Gene Byrd (Dorothy) of Louisville; six grandchildren, Blake Hardin, Ben Hardin, Quentin Byrd, Miranda Nally, Jessica Byrd and Ariel Krzeminski; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Mike Willingham officiating. Burial is in the Brush Grove Cemetery at Willisburg.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

