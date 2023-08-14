Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023

Juan Ramon, 27, Louisville, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); no registration plates; no operator’s license. No bond listed. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Sunday, April 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek Lee Druen, 31, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 10:32 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-