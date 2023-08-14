Obituary: Veteran journalist and broadcaster Rick Howlett dies at 62

Rick Howlett with the WBRT van at a Kentucky Colonels barbecue at the Wickland Estate. Photos courtesy of Louisville Public Media

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 — Rick Howlett, a familiar voice to Nelson County and across the state in his various jobs as a radio broadcaster, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Rick got his start at WBRT/WOKH in Bardstown around 1984, and for a time he was the host of the popular “Party Line” program. Whenever we crossed paths, I would usually greet him with my impersonation of his melodious “Hello, Party Line!” greeting.

In addition to WBRT, Rick also worked at a variety of Kentucky radio stations, including WCKQ/WKXJ in Campbellsville, WMQQ in Springfield/Bardstown/Lebanon, WHAS in Louisville, WLAP in Lexington, and on the Kentucky News Network.

Since 2001, Rick worked for Louisville Public Media.

According to a story by Louisville Public Media, Rick is survived by his wife Janelle and one son, Sam. A complete obituary will be published when one is available.

Rick was a consumate professional broadcaster who demanded high standards of himself and those around him.

-30-