Obituary: Marshall ‘Mick’ Metzger, 59, Bardstown

Marshall “Mick” Metzger, 59, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 1, 1963, and was the owner of M & M Painting.

He was a fan of Michigan football and basketball. He was an avid outdoorsman and jack of all trades. He enjoyed telling very detailed stories while spending time with family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, papa, and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin D. and Jo Ann Metzger.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sheryl Metzger of Bardstown; four daughters, Shalyn (Brennan) Jones, Pamela (Chris) Gentile, Meghan (Mike) Dickie-Snyder, and Chloe (Kody) Stallings; two sisters, Diane (Don) Guise of Michigan and Susan (Mike) Maxwell of California; and 12 grandchildren, Reece, Cody, Christopher, Cameron, Kennedy, Braden, Rex, Linzy, Jaxon, Claire, Colton, and Oliver.

A Celebration of Life will be held for close family and friends at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

