Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

Cody Nathaniel Horn, 25, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 12:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandra Irene Spicer, 54, Buffalo, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 2:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Lee Harlow, 39, Radcliff, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,500 cash. Booked at 2:54 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

William Daniel Drummond, 50, Willisburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:17 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

