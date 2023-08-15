Obituary: Francis Edward ‘Frank’ Wheatley, 79, formerly of Springfield

Francis Edward “Frank” Wheatley, 79, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Springfield, died at 4:57 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at his home.

FRANCIS EDWARD “FRANK” WHEATLEY

He is survived by his wife, Linda Judd Wheatley of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Kim Milby of Greensburg, Laura (Willie) Essex of Loretto and Dorothy Wheatley of Stanford; four brothers, Benny Wheatley, Herman (Debbie) Wheatley and Richard Wheatley, all of Springfield and Mark (Patty) Wheatley of New Hope; two sisters, Laurita Wheatley and Susie (Joe B.) Yates, both of Springfield; and eight grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass fis 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery with military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and 7-10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-