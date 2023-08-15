Obituary: Davis Ray ‘Terry’ Harrison Sr., 71, Bloomfield

Davis Ray “Terry” Harrison Sr., 71, of Bloomfield, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Bloomfield to the late Elizabeth Butler.

He was a retired employee of Jim Beam Brands and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Bloomfield 2nd Baptist Church. He loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Butler Watkins; one son, Davis Ray Harrison Jr.; and one brother, Dexter Watkins.

He is survived by three daughters, Kenya Montgomery of Bloomfield, Erica Harrison of Colorado, and Adrianne Harrison of Bardstown; one sister, Valencia Walker of Bardstown; one brother, Michael Watkins of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Kevin Harrison, LaVon Moody, Davis Ray “Tre” Harrison III, Danisha Harrison, Aidan Harrison, CJ Hills, and Harrison Hills; four great-grandchildren; and special friend, Mary Harrison.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with the Rev. Enrique Butler Sr. officiating. Burial is in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the funeral home.

