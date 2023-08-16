Nelson Fiscal Court to weigh property tax rates at special Monday meeting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 — Nelson County Judge-Executive told the magistrates at Tuesday night’s meeting that the county has received its tax rates from the state.

JUDGE-EXECUTIVE TIM HUTCHINS

The compensating rate — the rate that will bring in approximately the same amount of tax revenue as last year — is 12.8 cents per $100 value.

The compensating rate would represent a significant tax reduction from the current rate of 13.7 cents per $100 value.

The county also has the option of setting the tax rate to create a 4 percent increase in tax revenue over last year. The 4 percent revenue increase tax rate is 13.3 cents per $100 value, which still represents a lower tax rate that the current one.

The court discussed a special meeting for Monday night, Aug. 21, 2023, to discuss the tax rate, which must be finalized by Sept. 30, 2023.

The court also approved moving the Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, fiscal court meeting to Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Magistrate M.T. Harned listens during discussion at Tuesday night’s meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court.

COURTHOUSE RENOVATION PROPOSAL. County Engineer Brad Spalding presented the court with a fee proposal and timeline for the major renovation of the Old Courthouse.

With an estimated price tag of just over $1.1 million,, the proposal from GRW Engineering in Lexington recommends a complete replacement of the HVAC system and electrical upgrades for the new HVAC system. Just under half of the costs would be devoted to exterior renovation work, with the addition of a fire alarm system for the building.

The proposal also includes extensive measuring of the building and the creation of CAD drawings.

Hutchins asked for the proposal as the next step in coming up with definite plans for the Old Courthouse’s renovation. Such plans are required in order for the county to apply for grants that will help cover the cost of the renovations.

The court took no action on the proposal, though the Judge-Executive said the facilities committee should also review the proposal before any final decisions are made.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court will next meet Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at a time to be announced.

-30-