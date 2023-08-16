Obituary: Dr. John Rawles Sonne DVM, 76

Dr. John Rawles Sonne DVM, 76, dled Aug. 14, 2023. He was born March 4, 1947, to Dr. John J. and Angela Sonne. He graduated from Bardstown High School in 1966, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 – 1972. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1974, and graduated from Auburn University with Honors as Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1979.

DR. JOHN RAWLES SONNE DVM

In 1979 he joined the Central Kentucky Animal Clinic where he was in business until 1994. He operated his own business/clinic from 1994-1996. In September 1997, he joined USDA in Lubbock, Texas, and from there he worked for USDA until his retirement in 2009. He was also a pilot who enjoyed flying his plane.

He married Libby Hite Sept. 28, 1991, and they were married 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Angela Rowles Sonne and Dr. John J. Sonne; one son, Damon Sonne (Feb. 9, 2009); and one brother, Mike Sonne (Jan. 11, 2023).

He is survived by his wife, Libby Hite Sonne; one daughter, Alicia Harvey; two stepsons, Ken Hicks and Dan (Karen) Hicks; one brother, Ronnie (Pamela) Sonne; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-