Obituary: George William Parish, 78, formerly of Boston

George William Parish, 78, formerly of Boston, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Richwood Nursing & Rehabilitation in LaGrange. He was born May 11, 1945, in Charlestown, Ind., the son of Ophal Ray and Dora Lee Parish. He was the fourth child in a large family. He was raised in Boston where he was a lifelong member of the Boston Christian Church, Disciples of Christ.

He graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School in 1963 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a proud veteran and patriot who loved God and country.

While working full-time at General Electric and then the Kentucky Department of Corrections, he earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisville in 1972, followed by a Master of Science in Social Work from UofL’s Raymond A. Kent School of Social Work. He retired as a social worker at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville.

He was a lifelong mason and Past Master at Solomon’s Lodge No.5 F&AM in Shelbyville. He owned a few small farms and loved being outdoors, especially with his precious dog, PJ. He enjoyed riding his custom chrome trikes with his wife, Linda Dean, and once rode to Washington DC to visit family. He loved his family dearly and especially loved being around his four grandchildren and great-grandchild, always taking pride in their accomplishments. He lit up a room with his contagious smile and enjoyed telling stories. He was an avid reader of historical and Western books, played checkers better than most, enjoyed his favorite sweets, and always wanted to help others.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Darrell Ray and Stanley Wayne Parish; an infant sister; and five brothers-in-law, Tommy Greer, Bob Love, Arthur Glikin, Ack Harned, and Bob Harned.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 53 years, Linda Dean Harned Parish; one daughter, Laura Lee Hillman (Jeremiah David); one son, Robert Quinn Parish (Angellica Mishell); five sisters, Barbara Greer, Jo Ann Love, Darlene Beam (William), Linda Parish, and Rebecca Parish-Glikin; one sister-in-law, Barbara Harned; four grandchildren Brandon Quinn Parish, Ashton McKella Parish (Landon Forrest), Lydia Dean Hillman and Landon Chase Hillman; one great-grandchild, Ruby Anne Parish; and many nieces and nephews.

A casual celebration of life is noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in the Garden Pavilion at Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest in Clermont,.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to his exercise group, Technical Knock Out Parkinson’s (TKO), 2828 Klondike Lane, Louisville, KY 40218.

