Obituary: Kelsey Cheyenne Copeland, 28, formerly of Bardstown

Kelsey Cheyenne Copeland, 28, formerly of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. She was born Dec. 29, 1994, in LaFayette, La., to Wilbert Ceasar Jr and Kecia Copeland.

She was a former employee of United Direct Solutions and a member of the Baptist faith. She liked to take pictures, be a jokester with her witty sense of humor and be dressed in her high heels or boots. She had a beautiful smile and it especially lit up when she talked about her children.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbert Ceasar Jr.; and oner brother, Nicholas Ceasar.

She is survived by three children, Avion Copeland, Nala J. Fontenot, and Peyton Williams; her mother, Kecia Copeland of Bardstown; one sister, Sherrington Copeland of Columbus, Ohio; three brothers, Joshua Ceasar of Louisville, Braylon Lewis of Churchpoint, La., Maleek Ceasar of Eunice, La.; her extended siblings, Pereal Wallace, Chauncey Johnson, Kaden Lydian and Kyan Lydian; her maternal grandparents, Sherry and Elmer Copeland of Bardstown; her paternal grandparents, Millie and Wilbert Ceasar of Eunice, La.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Bardstown.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church with cremation to follow the service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

