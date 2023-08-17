Obituary: Richard Alan ‘Rick’ Howlett, 62, formerly of Bardstown

Rick Howlett next to the WBRT AM van at a Kentucky Colonels picnic on the Wickland Estate in the 1980s.

Richard Alan “Rick” Howlett, 62, formerly of Bardstown, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born in Bardstown in 1961 to the late Paul James Howlett and Marie Lucille “Lucy” (Jolley) Howlett.

RICHARD ALAN “RICK” HOWLETT

He graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1979 and went on to earn a degree in Journalism/Communications from the University of Kentucky. He remained a lifelong Wildcats fan.

Rick was a veteran broadcast journalist who started his radio career in 1984. He reported the news to listeners in Bardstown, Lebanon, Campbellsville, Springfield, Lexington and Louisville, and was heard across the commonwealth on Kentucky News Network and Kentucky Public Radio. In 2001, Rick started work at 89.3 WFPL in Louisville, where he spent the rest of his career.

Rick filled many roles at WFPL, most recently hosting midday newscasts and a weekly talk show called “In Conversation.” For over two decades, he was a familiar voice to radio listeners in Louisville. As a news host, Rick was a calm, steady presence on the air. As a colleague, he was nurturing to younger journalists, light-hearted, quick-witted, and generous with his vast expertise.

Rick was a loving husband to his wife Janelle, together for over 37 years, and a proud father to his son Sam. Rick eagerly attended Sam’s cross country and track meets as well as his guitar concerts. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, cheering for his and Sam’s favorite sports teams, and spending time with his colleagues and friends.

Rick, Janelle and Sam loved attending Southeast Christian Church at the Southwest & South Louisville campuses over the years.

Rick was so grateful for all the love and support so many gave him throughout his life.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Janelle; one son, Samuel Howlett; two sisters, Paula Wiese and Kathleen Clark; one brother, Tim Howlett (Shirley); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen.

A celebration of life is noon Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Southeast Christian Church, 3845 Southern Parkway in Louisville with a graveside service at Cave Hill Cemetery.

A memorial visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd. in Louisville.

The Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-