Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 15-16, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

Joseph Paul Linton Jr., 48, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol. No bond. Booked at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

De’Money Sierra Swain, 24, Louisville, robbery, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gaige Creeden Brangers, 21, New Haven, probation violation (for technical violation). Booked at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Rodrick Dilton Toney, 43, Hopkinsville, flagrant non-support. No bond listed. Booked at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023

Adolph Howard Keith, 55, Hodgenville, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Elvis Ray Reecer, 26, Bardstown, contempt of court; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Nolin Goodlett, 23, Shelbyville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Jail.

Matthew Aaron Vittitow, 25, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon William Maupin, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Susan Renee Lyvers, 56, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Booked at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Yolanda T. Peterson, 56, Louisville, burglary, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Jonathan Dailey, 31, Lancaster, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Alan Chesseer, 43, Boston, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clint Lynn Smith, 46, Shepherdsville, probation violation (for technical violation) (2 counts). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

