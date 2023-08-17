Hurricane Hills residents ask Nelson Fiscal Court for help getting city water

Hurricane Hills residents Father Jim Graf, left, and Sandy Camargo asked Nelson Fiscal Court for help getting their community served by city water.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 — Nelson Fiscal Court heard a request for help obtaining city water at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The Rev. Jim Graf and Sandy Camargo, both residents of Hurricane Hills, a private development located in the Boston area off Masden Road, asked the court for help finding a way to bring city water to the homes in the area.

The 37 homes there either pull water from Hurricane Hills Lake, have a well or use a cistern for their water supplies.

Nelson County Judge Executive Tim Hutchins promised to work to extend city water to unserved parts of the county, and Hutchins said the issue becomes more complicated when you look to extend public water lines to private property on a private road.

The cost to run water lines to the development is complicated too by the rocky ground, which would make laying water lines more expensive.

MAGISTRATE KEITH METCALFE

Graf told the court that the residents would be interested in partnering with county government and sharing the costs “provided they were reasonable.”

The definition of “reasonable” led to a discussion about how much is too much for residents to individually pay to have city water.

Magistrate Keith Metcalfe noted that 36 years ago it cost him $6,000 to run water to his home. When he weighed the cost versus a cistern or well, the expense was the better option, he said.

Graf said that if all parties participate, it could make the project more affordable.

Camargo, a retired engineer, told the court he understood the problem running a water line would face in the Hurricane Hills terrain.

If there’s money from the city or county to put into this effort to reduce the cost per property, it would make it more affordable, he said.

Hurricane Hills is on a private road, and Metcalfe questioned the fairness of running public water down a private road. “Where’s fair in this equation?”

Carmargo said the residents would like to have city water if the project is affordable, noting that there are four water line projects currently underway. Once the residents know the anticipated cost of getting city water, they’ll be able to make a decision, he said.

