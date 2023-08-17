Obituary: James Robert Downs, 92, Bardstown

James Robert Downs, 92, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Signature Health Care in Elizabethtown. He was born Aug. 23, 1930, in Bardstown.

He loved hunting with his coon dogs, working outside, dancing at the Armory, going to the Senior Citizen Center where he played cards and bingo and fellowshipped with others, He was a kind and loving friend to many. He worked for Nazareth Farms for many years and later was employed by the Leggett and Platt factory in Simpsonville from which he retired. He was a faithful member of Bardstown Baptist Church in Bardstown and enjoyed attending services and Sunday school.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Downs and Fannie Hall Downs; two sisters, Mary Catherine Linton and Martha Ann Donahue; two brothers, James Lewis Downs and Joseph Leo Downs; and two stepchildren, Kevin Gilkey and Greg Gilkey.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lewis Gilkey of Bardstown; 11 stepchildren,

Pamela (David) Taylor, Patrick Gilkey, and Richard (Rita) Sweazy, all of Bardstown, David (Diane) Sweazy and Charlene (Michael) Thompson, both of Chaplin, William Gilkey of Bowling Green, Donnie Gilkey of Louisville, Regina Gilkey of Lexington, Frank Gilkey of Central City, Steve (Carol) Sweazy of Mount Washington, and Delores Corey of Winter Haven, Fla.; three nieces, Cathy Ann Adams, Dianne Donahue and Susie Downs, all of Bardstown; and four nephews, Ronnie (Linda) Linton and Jimmy (Christy) Donahue, both of Bardstown, Joe Larry (Dianne) Donahue of New Haven and Alan (Kathy) Donahue of Mount Washington.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Stan Lowry officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the funeral home.

Pallbeareers are Ronnie Linton, Jimmy Donahue, Daniel Donahue, Richard Sweazy, Steve Sweazy and David Sweazy. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Larry Donahue, Dianne Donahue, and John Hafendorfer.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Bardstown Baptist Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-