Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

Jonathan Michael Mulvaney, 38, Shepherdsville, contempt of court; failure to appear. Bond is $60,000 cash. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Zachary Michael McDonald, 33, New Haven, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen Joseph Ballard, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear (4 counts); parole violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $2,597.84 cash. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Dominick Cervontae Woods, 21, Campbellsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:29 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittney Nichole Childers, 24, Elizabethtown, order of appearance

Booked at 2:49 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melinda Lee Aubuchon, 60, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash.

Booked at 2:58 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, by the Bardstown Pollice Department.

Keiandris Lashaye Wha ley, 41, Louiisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Thursday,, Aug. 17, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

