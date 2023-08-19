Obituary: Millard ‘Earl’ Hagan, 80, Bardstown

Millard “Earl” Hagan, 80, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born May 17, 1943, in Taylorsville to the late James Edward Jr and Lora Mae Deacon Hagan.

He retired after 35 years from General Electric where he worked in setup and then was their coordinator. He was described in one word as a “character.” He was one that loved to joke around and they say if you stood still too long he may wrap you in duct tape. That was just a small example of his humor. But he also liked starting a discussion that could end up being a good debate. Being outdoors gardening and walking was his peaceful place. He was an avid UK fan. He was of the Baptist faith, having served many years as a deacon at Bardstown Junction Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Summers and Janet Sue McClain; and one brother, James Edward “Sonny” Hagan III.

He is survived by three daughters, Lisa Stephens (David), Jill Howell (David) and Dana Moore (Steve); one son, Patrick Hagan (Jenn); the mother of his children, Jean Sparrow Hagan; one sister, Eunice Boblitt; one brother, Gene Hagan (Martha); six grandchildren, Zachary Moore (Nicole), Justin Hagan, Benjamin Quisenberry, Sarah Stephens, Natalie Quisenberry and Christian Hagan; three great-grandchildren, Raylan Moore, Adalynn Moore and Graysan Moore.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. David Stephens officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family requests memorial contributions go to: St. Vincent De Paul of Nelson County or The WHAS Crusade for Children.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

