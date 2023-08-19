Obituary: Charles Merdith Votaw, 84, Lebanon

Charles Merdith Votaw, 84, of Lebanon, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 23, 1939, in Washington County. He was a retired employee of Byrd Vinyl Products in Bardstown. He served in the Kentucky National Guard. His favorite hobby was camping with his friends. He enjoyed watching Western movies. He was a loving dad, grandfather, and friend.

CHARLES MERDITH VOTAW

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Doris “Libby” Downs Votaw; one granddaughter, Stacy Jo Lawson; his parents, Hershel and Ressie Mae Harlow Votaw; and one brother-in-law, Johnny Turner.

Survivors include four daughters, Ramona Lawson (Troy) of Loretto, Shelby Price (Terry) of Lebanon, Renee Nalley (Richie) and Meredith Lasure (Chris), both of Bardstown; one sister, Helen Doris Turner of Mackville; one brother, Wallace Votaw (Gloria) of Crestood; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with the Rev. Clellan Hays officiating. Burial is in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go to Nelson County Special Olympics.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-