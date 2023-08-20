Judge-executive cancels special fiscal court meeting to set property tax rates

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 — Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins has canceled plans for a special meeting Monday to consider the county’s 2024 property tax rate.

In an email sent late Saturday, Hutchins said plans for a special meeting have been canceled. He did not elaborate on the reason for canceling the meeting.

At last Tuesday evening’s Nelson Fiscal Court meeting, Hutchins and the magistrates discussed a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, to set the new tax rate.

According to Hutchins, county residents will likely see a decrease in the new property tax rate. The proposed compensating rate — the rate that will bring in approximately the same amount of tax revenue as last year — is 12.8 cents per $100 value.

The compensating rate would represent a significant tax reduction from the current rate of 13.7 cents per $100 value.

The county also has the option of setting the tax rate to create a 4 percent increase in tax revenue over last year. The 4 percent revenue increase tax rate is 13.3 cents per $100 value, which still represents a lower tax rate that the current one.

State law requires the county set the tax rate by Sept. 30, 2023.

The court’s next regularly scheduled meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

