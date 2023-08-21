Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 19-20, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

Charles Thomas Brewer, 38, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; during on a DUI suspended license; no insurance card. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Alonzo Dickerson, 62, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023,, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

John W. Bumbelow, 45, bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 2:38 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

Christina Lynn Rubelow, 42, Bardstown, criminal littering; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 3:06 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Todd Crepps, 54, Bardstown, assault, second-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond total is $27,500 cash. Booked at 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Wesley Brady, 46, Loretto, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 7:19 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kimberly Dawn Turner, 51, Savanna, Tenn., failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 10:56 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

Jacob Vincent Norris, 40, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Anthony Moosung Kim, 30, Suwanee, Ga., receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more in value. No bond. Booked at 5:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-