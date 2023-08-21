Obituary: Sue Ann Spalding, 76, Lebanon

Sue Ann Spalding, 76, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Lebanon to the late Joseph Raphael Hughes and Cecilia Clarice Hughes. She was a member of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church.

SUE ANN SPALDING

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Spalding; her parents; five siblings, Joann Nevius, Jimmy Hughes, Nadine Thomas, Adeline Shives and Brenda Newcome.

Survivors include one son, William Kenneth Spalding of Lebanon; five sisters, Kathleen Wright and Pauline Buckman, both of Calvary, Susan Moore of Bloomfield, Jean Monday of Campbellsville and Mary Hughes of Lebanon; and

three brothers, Jodie Hughes of Lebanon, Charles Hughes of Indiana and John Hughes of Springfield.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Bosley Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joe Dant.

Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

-30-