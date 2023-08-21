Obituary: Patsy Blackburn, 83, Bardstown

Patsy Blackburn, 83, of Bardstown, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was known to the many that loved her as “Mamaw.” She was a native of Crum, West Va. She lived in Chicago before settling in Bardstown and worked as one of the only female forklift drivers for Burroughs/Nu-kote and American Greetings. She loved Scrabble and Yahtzee, Saturday morning yard sales, listening to Elvis gospel music and her family time.

PATSY BLACKBURN

She was the epitome of strength, love, perseverance, and a true matriarch to her family. As Mamaw would always sing, “Take Me Home country roads.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bee & Dolly Blackburn; one son, Donald Stroupe; and eight siblings.

She is survived by four children, David Stroupe, Darlene Hanson (Mike), Dolly Smith ( Charles), and Douglas Stroupe; seven grandchildren, Tim, Daniel, Michelle, Shannon, Andrew, D.J., and Jenny; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The private graveside service will be held at Bardstown Cemetery. A Celebration of Life, for all family and friends, will be held at Cabwaylingo State Park in West Virginia.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-