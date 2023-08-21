Obituary: Joyce Ann Rawlings Reddick, 94, Springfield

Joyce Ann Rawlings Reddick, 94, of Springfield, died at 1:54 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at her home. She was a native of Marion County, She was born March 20, 1929, to the late Louis Crittenden “L.C.” and Mary Genevive Abell Rawlings.

JOYCE ANN RAWLINGS REDDICK

She was a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Church. She was a graduate of St. Augustine High School and a retired employee of the Springfield State Bank where she worked for 42 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvie O. “Jack” Reddick (Feb. 12, 2010); three sisters, Dorothy Jean Rawlings, Ethel Gay Tatum and Mary Susan Rahubka; one brother, Louis C. “Crit” Rawlings; and two grandchildren, Maria Roberts and Jonathan David Roberts.

Survivors include one daughter, Jackie Roberts of Springfield; one son, Tom Reddick of Bardstown; one sister, Jane Greenwell (Kenny) of Knoxville; one brother, Bill Rawlings (Judy) of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with the Rev. David Ferrell and the Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating. Burial is in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, and 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the church,

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or Hosparus.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-