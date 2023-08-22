Legislative update: Safe driving tips for upcoming Labor Day holiday

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 — In April, I published a column expressing the importance of practicing safety on our roadways, and that message is always worth repeating. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) recently shared a similar message, reminding Kentuckians to be careful over the Labor Day weekend when participating in holiday activities involving alcohol.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

DRIVING SAFETY. According to a release, KOHS reports that over Labor Day weekend last year, 76 crashes involving an impaired driver resulted in 44 injuries and one death.

KOHS recommends the following:

— Plan on travel methods for getting home safely before going out.

— If you’re impaired, use a ride-sharing company like Uber or Lyft, call a taxi, ask a sober friend or loved one to drive, or take public transit.

— If you see an impaired driver, report it. Contact the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911. Provide a vehicle description, license plate number, location, and, if possible, the vehicle’s direction of travel.

— If you know people about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

— Wear a seat belt.

For more information on drunken driving, visit kydrivesober.com.

LABOR DAY. Labor Day is a time to celebrate the hard work you do to provide for your family and your contribution as a productive resident of Kentucky. Thanks for the service you provide, whether it’s educating students, protecting members of the public, keeping our roads and streets safe and clean, or being a helping hand in the delivery of goods and services.

UNEMPLOYMENT ISSUES. Believe it or not, there are still issues after the unemployment debacle during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Things are still not back on track.

I’m still receiving complaints of taking 12 weeks or longer to get benefits. I’m also getting calls about unemployment billing recipients for overpayments. The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance is demanding some to repay the overpayments. Most people I have spoken with did not realize they were being overpaid because the payments were so far behind they could not keep track. It’s difficult for many to navigate the system and get their questions answered.

In future columns, I will keep you updated on discussions from the interim session. Soon, I’ll share some information about upcoming fall festivals with you.

It is an honor to serve as your state senator.

CONTACT ME. If you are experiencing any of these problems, please call me. I will do what I can to help. I can be reached at home at 270-692-6945, at my office at 502-564-8100, or by email at Jimmy.Higdon@lrc.ky.gov.

