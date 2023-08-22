Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2023



Melissa Rae Wetzel, 37, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 9:28 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Richard Harold Childers, 67, Louisville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $2,840 surety. Booked at 10:55 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hughie Stephenson Young, 51, Louisville, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 10:56 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.