Obituary: Jan Coulter, 56, Chaplin

Jan Coulter, 56, of Chaplin, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Bloomfield. He was born Feb. 3, 1967, in Louisville to the late Raymond D and Bonnie Sue Kelien Coulter. He was a forklift operator for Tower Automotive for 18 years. He attended Greens Chapel Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Kentucky Motorcycle Association. He loved to hunt, fish, ride motorcycles and play cards.

JAN COULTER

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Sue Gaines.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Eades Coulter; one daughter, Sabra Coulter of Indiana; one son, Tyler Coulter of Chaplin; one stepson, Rick (Jessi) Harrison of Denver; one sister, Susan Kay Walls of Bardstown; two brothers, Pat (Cheryl) Coulter of Chaplin and Faron Lynn (Michele) Coulter of Bloomfield; and eight grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-