NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023 — Due to the expected excessive heat, City of Bardstown garbage collection crews will be starting their rounds one hour earlier for the remainder of this week.

We are asking customers to please have their garbage placed curbside by 6 a.m. this week.

For questions, contact Bardstown City Hall, (502) 348-5947.

-30-