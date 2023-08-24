Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 22-23, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

Adam David Fulkerson, 19, Bardstown, criminal mischief, first-degree; abandonment of a vehicle on a public road. No bond. Booked at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Vernon Paul Chandler, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 surety. Booked at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023

Christopher Lucas Bartley, 38, Cox’s Creek, strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:36 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Lynn Saunders, 28, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Alvin Shofner, 55, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $528 cash. Booked at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Claude Owen McMakin, 34, Shelbyville, possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; failure to appear; no registration plates; no insurance; operating on a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Dale Bowman, 55, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Romel Delroy Perkins, 28, Frankfort, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to $10,000 value; possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Allen Farris, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts); serving parole violation warrant; assault, second-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $59,212 cash. Booked at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Joseph Schmidt, 33, Bloomfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-