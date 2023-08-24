State plans to revamp Court Square traffic to a true roundabout next Thursday

Aerial view of Bardstown’s Court Square. The flow of traffic around the square will become a true roundabout starting Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 — The traffic around the Bardstown Court Square — and who has the right-of-way driving around it — will be changing soon, according to the Elizabethtown office of the Kentucky Department of Transportation.

The Court Square traffic flow is being changed so it becomes a true roundabout.

With construction underway on the new roundabout at Cathedral Manor and West Stephen Foster, transportation officials decided to revamp the traffic pattern at the Court Square to avoid confusion once the new roundabout is completed.

The change will mean that traffic in the circle with have the right-of-way, and traffic entering the Court Square from all four directions will now have to yield (or come to a complete stop) for the traffic already going around the Old Courthouse.

Traffic entering the Court Square from North Third and South Third already is required to yield to traffic going around the courthouse. The change will mean that the traffic coming from East and West Stephen Foster will also be required to yield to traffic already in the circle.

The state plans to reconfigure the Court Square traffic flow with signs and appropriate striping on Wednesday night, Aug. 30, 2023. The new traffic flow will begin on Thursday morning, Aug. 31st.

-30-