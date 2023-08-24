County government opens Civic Center to provide relief from the heat, humidity

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 — Due to the predicted extreme heat and humidity, the Nelson County Civic Center, 321 S. Third St., Bardstown, will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, as a cooling center for county residents who need shelter from the heat.

Nelson County Emergency Management Director Joe Prewitt will coordinate with county residents who may need help with food and transportation for seniors or other citizens without air conditioning or have their air conditioning systems go out.

Call Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins’ office at (502) 348-1800, cell (502) 249-0816, or Joe Prewitt’s at (502) 249-1125.

-30-