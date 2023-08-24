Luxco Inc. planning 182-acre bourbon warehouse complex in Botland area

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 — Luxco Inc., the parent company of Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown, has proposed to build bourbon storage rickhouses on 182.592 acres of land in the Botland area off of Springfield Road east of Bardstown.

An application for the project has been filed with the City-County Planning Commission, with a special meeting and public hearing set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Nelson County Civic Center, 321 S. Third St.

Luxco’s application is the only business on the meeting agenda.

The main tract of land — 168.19 acres — is located off Cane Run Loop near the intersection of Springfield Road and Poplar Flat Road. A second tract of land the company owns — 17.6 acres — is located on the south side of Springfield Road almost directly across from Nelson County Fire Rescue station.

The third tract of land is 0.7 acres of property off Red Oak Lane in the Oak Knoll subdivision.

The larger Cane Run Loop tract backs up to properties on Greer Lane as well as some in the Oak Knoll subdivision. The Springfield Road tract connects the larger tract with Springfield Road.

According to the Nelson County PVA office, Luxco purchased the tracts of land in separate transactions in February 2023, for about $2.48 million.

More details about the project will be shared at the Sept. 6th meeting, and members of the public will have an opportunity for input on the project.

-30-