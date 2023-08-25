Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023

April Renea Thompson, 40, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; no insurance; failure to appear. Bond is $498 cash. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph James Upson, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $1,250 cash. Booked at 10:21 a.m. Aug. 24, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Damon Jarome Hobbs, 24, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $700 cash. Booked at 10:23 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Wesley Sheckles, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $750 cash. Booked at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brienna Jean Buckman, 29, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). No bond. Booked at 8:39 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-