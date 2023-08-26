Obituary: Michael ‘Mickey’ D. Coulter, 68, Chaplin

Michael “Mickey” D. Coulter, 68, of Chaplin, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. He was born in Shelby County March 12, 1955, to the late Herbert D. Coulter and Edna Mae (Tingle) Coulter. He was retired from Meijer’s, he enjoyed woodworking and tinkering around in the garage. He loved dogs and children. He was known to be very funny, very humble, and he never complained. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Wendy; one son, Jacob Skaggs (Andrea); two sisters, Karen Ballard (Tim) and Shelia Cheser (Frank Rassenfoss); one brother, Barry Coulter; four grandchildren, Gianna Skaggs, Sofia Skaggs, Lola Skaggs and Rocco Skaggs; and a host of nieces, nephews and other dear family and friends.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial at a later date at Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Cremation was chosen.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kentucky Humane Society, or the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

