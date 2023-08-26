Obituary: William E. Mattingly Jr., 88, formerly of Manton

William E. Mattingly Jr., 88, of Louisville, formerly of Manton,, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. He was born April 18, 1935, in Manton to the late William E. Mattingly Sr. and Mary I. Miles Mattingly.

He worked as a road tester at Ford Motor Company until he retired in 1987 after 32 years of service.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn E. Mattingly; one daughter, Carolyn Dunning; two sons, William E. Mattingly III and Kenneth Ray Mattingly; one stepdaughter, Carolyn J. Alvey; one stepson; Jerry Alvey; three grandchildren, William, Brian, Bradley; four sisters, Ann, Hazel, Mary, and Ursela; and five brothers, Frankie, Albertus, Edgar, Herman and David.

He was a very hard worker who loved his family along with family traditions. His hobbies included golfing and bowling. He loved horses and to tell stories. He was the kind of man who would never meet a stranger, no matter where he went. He attended 59 Kentucky Derby races straight ending in 2014.

He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Catherine Wiberg; one son, Tim Mattingly (Kim); one stepson, Billy Phelps (Beth); two sisters, Mae Wise, and Margaret Kemp; four grandchildren, Nicholas R. Mattingly, Jeremy D. Horton, Cassie L. Mattingly, Cheyenne L. Mattingly; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, with burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

