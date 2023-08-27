Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Justin Edward Lynch, 34, Mount Washington, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 6:04 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

Mitch Bradon Kanatzer Jr., 45, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest. No bond. Booked at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-