City issues boil water advisory affecting large number of water customers

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 — Due to a water main break yesterday, The City of Bardstown Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for the following areas:

All addresses on Angela Drive, Apollo Place, Avis Road, Breezy Way, Brentwood Lane, Cecil Court, Cleveland Court, Cliffwood Drive, Eastview Ave., Eastview Drive, Ed Brent Road, Frazier Court, Hutchins Court, Hutchins Lane, Indian Trail, Leanington Drive, Lucknow Court, Marvin Downs Lane, Olympia Drive, Ora Brent Lane, Parkview Avenue, Plaza Drive, Pottershop Loop, Rainbow Court, Reed Way, Scenic Drive, Springhill Drive, St. James Court, Valleyview Drive, Venus Court, Vista Court and Windrift Court.

The boil water advisory also includes the following address ranges:

Pottershop Rd All Addresses between 14 – 2749

Springfield Rd All Addresses between 1235 – 1815

Gilkey Run Rd All Addresses between 1110 – 1064

Loretto Rd All Addresses up to 2935

Customers may experience low or intermittent water pressure, and, therefore, drinking water should be boiled as a precautionary measure. This advisory will be in effect for approximately 2-3 days. The City will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.

For more info: cityofbardstown.org/boilwater

-30-