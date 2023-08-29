Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

Roger Dale Pendleton, 51, Liberty, possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; careless driving; no insurance card; operating on a suspended license; no registration receipt. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:52 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Jo Lawson, 47, Columbia, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Curtis Smith Jr., 23, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 2:41 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Paul Linton Jr, 48, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:32 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Anthony Lyvers, 40, Campbellsville, theft of mail matter. No bond. Booked at 2:26 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Tony Eugene Henley Jr., 35, Bardst own, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Nicole New, 26, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Patrick Wayne Werner, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,656 cash. Booked at 9:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-