Obituary: Betty Meeks Snider, 82, Bloomfield

Betty Meeks Snider, 82, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Sanders Ridge in Mount Washington. She was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Louisville. She was the, owner of Bloomfield Child Care for 38 years. She was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church, where she did children’s time for 35 years and was known as “Mrs. Betty.”

BETTY MEEKS SNIDER

She believed service was very important for our youth because it teaches them lessons. “Whether they volunteer at church or in the community, they learn what is going on around them; they see the outside world and learn how to make good choices.” Because of her dedication to our community and her commitment to all of our families, she was a wonderful example for our students, and we have chosen to honor her as one of our house family founders. Snider House was honored at Bloomfield Elementary School, in her name.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frankie Meeks; her second husband, Buck Snider; her parents, J.T. and Sue Sparrow; and one sister, Doris Hodge.

She is survived by five children, Tammy (David) Clark of Cox’s Creek, Theresa Meeks, Dee (Kristy) Meeks and Barry (Pebbles) Snider, all of Bloomfield, and Eleanor (Dave) Snider of Lexington; one brother, Brother Tom (Wanda) Sparrow of Bloomfield; eight grandchildren, Wesley (Tiffanie) Clark, Ryan (Kristin) Clark, Katie (Jacob) Reed, Jesse (Clarie) Greer, Daniel Broaddus, David Broaddus, Kayla Dittert, and Kimberly (Derrick) Gribbins; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin with Bro. Gene Hill officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-