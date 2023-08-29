Obituary: Dorothy Ann Mahoney Hall, 90, Bardstown

Dorothy Ann Mahoney Hall, 90, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born July 25, 1933, in New Haven. She was a bookkeeper for Shrewsbury, Claywell and Oliver Dentistry. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Nazareth and a lover of brass bands and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

DOROTHY ANN MAHONEY HALL

She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. “Budd” Hall; and five brothers, Kendrick Mahoney, James Mahoney, Richard Mahoney, Joseph Mahoney and William Mahoney.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann Miles Hall of Harrodsburg, and Mary Ellen Taylor of Louisville; two sons, John K. Hall (Sandra) and Richard P. Hall (Angelia), both of Harrodsburg; two sisters-in-law, Martha Mahoney and Allie Mahoney; four grandchildren, Jared Taylor (Amanda), Maddie Taylor, Hannah Hall and Bailey Hall; several nieces and nephew; and a good friend, Sheila Bickett.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial is at a later date in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to the St. Vincent DePaul or the American Heart Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-