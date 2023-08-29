Obituary: Joseph L. ‘Joe’ Borders Jr., 68, Bardstown

Joseph L. “Joe” Borders Jr., 68, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Signature of Elizabethtown. He was born Jan. 7, 1955, in Louisville to the late Joseph L. Sr., and Betty Ann Janes Borders. He was a retired drilling and blasting operator. He worked hard, but loved to spend time with all his family and friends celebrating life, fishing and having a good time. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, was a member of the American Legion Post #125. He was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by his companion of 23 years, Edith Rice of Bardstown; two brothers, Tom (Hope) Borders and Tim Borders, both of Texas; two sisters, Patty (Frank) Ritchie of Bardstown and Anna (Bruce) Smith of Minnesota; one special sister-in-law, Jennifer Giles-Borders; a special uncle, Buddy Janes; and several nieces and nephews.

A non-ceremonial cremation was chosen and there will be no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

