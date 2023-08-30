Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

Derrick Allen McClain, 43, Fairfield, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. Released on recognizance. Booked at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Wayne Johnson, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); a prescription controlled substance not in proper container; no tail lamps; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond total is $51,000 cash.

Booked at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, by Probation and Parole

Gregory Evan Byrd, 39, Lebanon Junction, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; criminal mischief, first-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; reckless driving. No bond. Booked at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lauren Elizabeth Berryman, 35, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

David Eugene Thacker, 54, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts); alcohol intoxication in a public place; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. Bond is $300 cash. Booked at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wilford Lamont Cue, 23, 151 Springhill Drive, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bone. Booked at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-