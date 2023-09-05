Higdon: The impacts of 9/11 are still with us 22 years later

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 — On Monday, America will stand in remembrance of the lives lost on September 11, 2001, in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and an open field in Pennsylvania.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

It’s hard to believe we are so far removed from that tragic day in our nation’s history. I’ve heard from people who were children that day describe how it shook and forever altered the very foundation of their lives. Some have said they felt their childhood ended that day when an act of terror forced them to confront the realities of life.

The post-9/11 world brought many challenges, including war and the debate of surveillance and liberty versus security. The evil act of the few indeed brought the horrors to our doorstep. Still, I am encouraged to hear from young and old alike who say they developed a greater appreciation for America’s values as well as for the men and women in our armed forces who answered the call of duty to bring to justice those who perpetrated the attacks.

While our nation remains divided in many ways, we still have the potential to see the absolute good in our fellow Americans and unite in the face of stark division.

REP. CANDY MASSARONI

I ask you to join my colleague, Rep. Candy Masaronni, at the Bardstown event on September 11, recognizing the 22nd anniversary of the attack. It will be at noon at 200 Plaza Drive in Bardstown.

Please join me and Rep. Sarge Pollock for a patriotic event at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 9, in Loretto at the Loretto Fire Department.

In reflection on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, let’s seek the good in our neighbors first. We owe that small measure of humility to those we have lost and who have sacrificed so much for it.

Let us pray for comfort and peace for the families whose loved ones died that day and in the years since then as our military continues to defend our great nation.

