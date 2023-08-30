Obituary: John William Doyle, 61, Bardstown

John William Doyle, 61, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2023m at his home.

JOHN WILLIAM DOYLE

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard “Barry” and Adrienne Doyle.

He is survived by five sisters, Becky Truesdell (Greg), Mary Denault (Dave), Maureen Thomson (Barry), Pamela Doyle, and Catherine Thomas; six brothers, Terry Doyle (Alane), Joe Doyle (Jude), Bob Doyle, Dan Doyle, Peter Doyle (Noreen), and Craig Doyle; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, and after 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-