Obituary: Alex Cambron, 34, Springfield

Alex Cambron, 34, of Springfield, died at 5:22 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at U of L Hospital in Louisville.

He is survived by his parents, Mark and Marilyn Purdom Cambron of Springfield; one brother, Ben (Ashley) Cambron of Springfield; one niece, Evelyn Rose Cambron; and several aunts, uncles & cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Springfield Baptist Church with burial in Cemetery Hill.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Springfield Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-