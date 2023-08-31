Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

Scott Michael McGuire, 47, Taylorsville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,008 cash. Booked at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Vernon Paul Chandler, 32, Bardstown, no operator’s license; no insurance card; no insurance; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended license. Bond total is $2,000 cash. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Michelle Henson, 36, Bardstown, possession of controlled substances, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Braxton Johns, 30, Mount Washington, failure to appear. Bond is $400 cash. Booked at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Michael Brown, 40, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500. Booked at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Roy Jopes, 67, Oberlin, La., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving. No bond. Booked at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Amber Jo Newton, 39, New Haven, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to signal. No bond. Booked at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-