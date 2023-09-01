Obituary: Barbara Spalding Hodgens, 67, formerly of Springfield

Barbara Spalding Hodgens, 67, of Indianapolis, formerly of Springfield, died at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis.

BARBARA SPALDING HODGENS

She is survived by eight sisters, Mary C. Spalding, Julia Spalding, Pamela (James) Grundy, Maureen Spalding and Maria (Bruce) Pasley, all of Springfield, and Margaret Spalding, Jane Spalding and Susan Spalding, all of Louisville; six brothers, Joe (Georgia) Spalding of Lebanon, David Spalding of Louisville, Paul Spalding, Jeffrey (Cathy) Spalding and Eric (Anita) Spalding, all of Springfield and Peter (Joyia) Spalding of Los Angeles; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield with cremation to follow. Burial is in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at the church.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-