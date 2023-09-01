Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Arthur Neal, 54, Harlan, alcohol intoxication in a public place. Surety bond is $250. Booked at 1:38 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Ray Wilson, 41, Hodgenville, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Jamichael-Thomas Woodson, 26, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 12:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Marvin Coulter, 49, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Tyros Monique Montgomery, 43, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 1:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ernest Richard Jennings, 35, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $745.82 cash. Booked at 4:13 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, by Louisville Metro Police Department.

-30-