Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Chelsey Ann Greenh, 28, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree, minor injury, no medical attention. No bond. Booked at 7:54 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Lydia Marie Derringer, 37, Louisville, operating on a suspended license. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 8:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lindsey Lacray Welch, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 surety. Booked at 11:10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Christian McMillan, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023,, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

James David Aughton, 25, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:44 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Keith Anthony Webb, 52, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 5:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-