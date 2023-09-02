Obituary: Michael ‘House Cat’ Mattingly, 46, Raywick

Michael “House Cat” Mattingly, 46, of Raywick, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville. He was born June 29, 1977, in Lebanon. He was a self-employed construction worker and a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marchel and Gladys Simpson; and his paternal grandparents, Spencer and Kathleen Mattingly.

He is survived by two sons, Mason Willett and Troy Manning; his fiancé, Serena Hagan of Raywick; his mother, Peggy (Joey) Wathen; his father, Ted Mattingly Sr.; three sisters, Stacy (Todd) Clements, Mandy (Craig) Vittitow, and Kathleen (Michael) Keeling, all of Bardstown; four brothers, Ted (Claudia) Mattingly Jr. of Louisville, Keith (Hanna) Mattingly and Ben Wathen, both of Bardstown and Tony Wathen of Louisiana; his grandmother, Sharon Wathen of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go toward his services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

