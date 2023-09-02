Obituary: Clara Louise Lewis, 73, Bardstown

Clara Louise Lewis, 73, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Nov. 1, 1949, in Bardstown. She retired from the U.S. Navy and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in San Diego.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and John R. “Buck” Lewis; and two brothers, John Frank Lewis and Jackie Lewis.

She is survived by four sisters, Mary Catherine Lewis, Minnie Lewis, Carrie Lewis all of Bardstown and Betty Squires of Louisville; a brother, Roy Lee Lewis (Rose); a host of nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bloomfield Cemetery with Bro. George Phillips officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Bloomfield Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-